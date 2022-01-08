Two killed when car crashes into Maryland transit bus

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a Maryland Transit Administration bus in Pikesville. Baltimore County…

Baltimore County police said a 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound Thursday on Old Court Road when it crashed into a stopped MTA bus.

The driver of the Nissan, 51-year-old Komonti Wilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Medics took the bus driver to an area hospital to treat what police said appeared to be minor injuries.

Baltimore County’s Police Crash Team is investigating factors that may have contributed to the accident.

