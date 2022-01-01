NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Police: Girl, 5, suffers graze wound in accidental shooting

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 1:54 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say that a 5-year-old girl has been accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother.

The police department said in a statement Saturday that the girl suffered a graze wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday. The 6-year-old had gotten ahold of their father’s gun.

Police said the weapon was recovered and the father was at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. And police said charges are pending.

Detective Donny Moses told The Baltimore Sun that he couldn’t say how the gun was stored. He also could not specify what charges the father possibly faces.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

