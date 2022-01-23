Md. police: 1 killed in collision between SUV and street sweeper

Police outside Baltimore said a sport-utility vehicle driver was killed this weekend on a road when his vehicle collided with a street sweeper.

The crash happened early Saturday just after midnight on Pulaski Highway in the Rosedale community of Baltimore County. Police there identified the SUV’s driver as 52-year-old Dennis L. Johnson Jr.

Authorities said Johnson was traveling westbound on the highway when his vehicle entered the eastbound travel lane, where the sweeper was traveling. The sweeper’s driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

