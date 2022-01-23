CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Md. police: 1 killed…

Md. police: 1 killed in collision between SUV and street sweeper

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police outside Baltimore said a sport-utility vehicle driver was killed this weekend on a road when his vehicle collided with a street sweeper.

The crash happened early Saturday just after midnight on Pulaski Highway in the Rosedale community of Baltimore County. Police there identified the SUV’s driver as 52-year-old Dennis L. Johnson Jr.

Authorities said Johnson was traveling westbound on the highway when his vehicle entered the eastbound travel lane, where the sweeper was traveling. The sweeper’s driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

3 takeaways from FITARA 13

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up