Man dies after assault, three others shot in Baltimore

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 2:25 PM

BALTIMORE — Police say a series of violent incidents in Baltimore left one man dead and three others injured.

The Baltimore Sun reports that just after 6 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a hospital, where a man was receiving treatment for “massive trauma” sustained during an assault.

Shortly thereafter, the man was pronounced dead. Police believe the crime scene is in the city’s South Clifton Park neighborhood.

Police said doctors were still trying to determine how the man received his injuries, but his death is being investigating as a homicide.

Earlier Sunday morning, police said officers responded to three nonfatal shootings, including a drive-by attack.

