Lone surviving firefighter from Baltimore rowhouse collapse released from hospital

John McMaster, the only responding member of Baltimore City's Fire Department who survived a rowhouse collapse earlier this week, was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster was released from the hospital Thursday after surviving a rowhouse collapse that killed three of his colleagues. Courtesy Baltimore City Fire Department Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster was released from the hospital Thursday after surviving a rowhouse collapse that killed three of his colleagues. Courtesy Baltimore City Fire Department Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster was released from the hospital Thursday after surviving a rowhouse collapse that killed three of his colleagues. Courtesy Baltimore City Fire Department Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster was released from the hospital Thursday after surviving a rowhouse collapse that killed three of his colleagues. Courtesy Baltimore City Fire Department ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

John McMaster, the only responding member of Baltimore City’s Fire Department who survived a rowhouse collapse earlier this week, was released from the hospital on Thursday.

McMaster was hospitalized after Monday’s fire at a vacant house caused the roof, wood, drywall and framing to give way.

He was originally listed in critical condition and on life support Monday night at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center

But Baltimore’s Fire Chief said in a statement Tuesday that McMaster’s condition has been upgraded to fair as “he is conscious and alert.”

Fellow firefighters Kenny Lacayo, Kelsey Sadler and Lt. Paul Butrim were all killed by the collapsing structure.

McMaster was greeted by members of the city’s fire department upon his release Thursday afternoon.

“A heartfelt moment for #BCFD. FF John McMaster was released from [Maryland Shock Trauma] FF McMaster is truly a #HERO. We will continue to pray for his health & strength as he recovers,” the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.