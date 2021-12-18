CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
One dead, four injured in Baltimore shooting

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 18, 2021, 6:11 AM

A man is dead and four other people are injured in a shooting in Baltimore city, Maryland, on Friday night, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., a shooting took place at the 1300 block of West North Avenue near the Reverend Francis Waters Healing Center, according to police.

Officers said they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 36 year-old man died from his injuries. Three other men and a woman were also shot.

The incident is still under investigation.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

