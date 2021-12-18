One dead, four injured in Baltimore shooting

A man is dead and four other people are injured in a shooting in Baltimore city, Maryland, on Friday night, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., a shooting took place at the 1300 block of West North Avenue near the Reverend Francis Waters Healing Center, according to police.

Officers said they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 36 year-old man died from his injuries. Three other men and a woman were also shot.

The incident is still under investigation.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.