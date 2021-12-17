Anonymous gift funds new Morgan State scholarships

Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, has received a pair of gifts from an anonymous donor totaling $2.75 million dollars.

University President David K. Wilson said the gifts came in two installments: A $250,000 donation received in October, and another $2.5 million announced this week. He said it’s the second-largest donation the Historically Black College has ever received from a non-alumnus.

With the gift, Wilson announced the formation of a “Leading the Future” scholarship fund that will offer Morgan State students up to $5,000 per semester, paying for as many as 83 scholarships.

First preference for the scholarship award will go to first-generation college students and to students who are either involved in community activism or are majoring in hospitality and culinary arts, engineering, computer science, health care or business.

Recipients will also participate in career services programs and networking events with industry leaders, Morgan alumni or peer mentors.

The first scholarships will be awarded beginning in the 2022 spring semester.

This latest gift comes on top of other historic investments Morgan has received over the last 12 months, including high-profile gifts such as $40 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and $20 million from Morgan alumnus Calvin Tyler.