Maryland State Police apologize after being criticized for ‘insensitive’ email

The Maryland State Police is apologizing for an email that some have criticized as insensitive.
The email offered overtime pay to officers willing to work additional shifts at a Baltimore church, following the stabbing death last month of a 69-year-old church volunteer.
The subject line of the mail read, “Southern Baptist Church Overtime Easy Money.”
Maryland State Police said that part of the email was poorly worded — and does not reflect the core values of the agency.
A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of the volunteer, Evelyn Player — who was found stabbed to death in the church.