Maryland State Police apologize after being criticized for ‘insensitive’ email

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 11:00 AM

The Maryland State Police is apologizing for an email that some have criticized as insensitive.

The email offered overtime pay to officers willing to work additional shifts at a Baltimore church, following the stabbing death last month of a 69-year-old church volunteer.

The subject line of the mail read, “Southern Baptist Church Overtime Easy Money.”

Maryland State Police said that part of the email was poorly worded — and does not reflect the core values of the agency.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of the volunteer, Evelyn Player — who was found stabbed to death in the church.

