CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore Police: Person in…

Baltimore Police: Person in custody in grandmother’s killing at church

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say they have a person in custody in the killing of a grandmother at a church last month.

The police department announced Wednesday night that it has detained someone in Evelyn Player’s death and that city officials would have a news conference Thursday.

Police didn’t name the suspect or give any details about possible charges or a motive.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that he’s grateful for the investigative work that led to the identification of the perpetrator.

A day after 69-year-old Player was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church, Gov. Larry Hogan offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her death.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

larry hogan

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

New House bill attempts to reinvigorate underperforming federal internship program

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Biden doesn't think weekend federal shutdown will happen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up