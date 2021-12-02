Baltimore Police: Person in custody in grandmother’s killing at church

Baltimore police say they have a person in custody in the killing of a grandmother at a church last month.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say they have a person in custody in the killing of a grandmother at a church last month.

The police department announced Wednesday night that it has detained someone in Evelyn Player’s death and that city officials would have a news conference Thursday.

Police didn’t name the suspect or give any details about possible charges or a motive.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that he’s grateful for the investigative work that led to the identification of the perpetrator.

A day after 69-year-old Player was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church, Gov. Larry Hogan offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her death.

