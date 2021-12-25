HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police: man critically…

Baltimore police: man critically injured, shot during response to ‘behavioral crisis’

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 25, 2021, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baltimore police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after firing at police during a behavioral crisis.

The shooting occurred on Christmas Day at about 4:25 p.m., according to officers, at the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue.

Police said they were responding to reports of a 59-year-old male who was in an undescried behavioral crisis.

During an interaction with officers, police said that the male produced a gun and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, which hit the man.

Police have since confirmed that the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and police say charges against the man are still pending.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up