Baltimore police: man critically injured, shot during response to ‘behavioral crisis’

Baltimore police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after firing at police during a behavioral crisis.
The shooting occurred on Christmas Day at about 4:25 p.m., according to officers, at the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue.
Police said they were responding to reports of a 59-year-old male who was in an undescried behavioral crisis.
During an interaction with officers, police said that the male produced a gun and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, which hit the man.
Police have since confirmed that the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The incident is still under investigation and police say charges against the man are still pending.
This is a developing story.