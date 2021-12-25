Baltimore police: man critically injured, shot during response to ‘behavioral crisis’

Baltimore police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after firing at police during a behavioral crisis.

Baltimore police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after firing at police during a behavioral crisis.

The shooting occurred on Christmas Day at about 4:25 p.m., according to officers, at the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue.

Police said they were responding to reports of a 59-year-old male who was in an undescried behavioral crisis.

During an interaction with officers, police said that the male produced a gun and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, which hit the man.

Police have since confirmed that the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and police say charges against the man are still pending.

This is a developing story.