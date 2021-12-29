Baltimore police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

A police news release says Harrison tested positive on Wednesday and was currently experience mild symptoms. He plans to work remotely for now.

The release says he was fully vaccinated, with a booster shot.

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will have day-to-day command of the department until he returns to the office.

