CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police commissioner tests…

Baltimore police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

A police news release says Harrison tested positive on Wednesday and was currently experience mild symptoms. He plans to work remotely for now.

The release says he was fully vaccinated, with a booster shot.

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will have day-to-day command of the department until he returns to the office.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up