Baltimore man arrested on child pornography charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police say a Baltimore man has been arrested after a multi-state investigation turned up evidence supporting child pornography and related charges.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Roy Free, of Baltimore, is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of distribution of child pornography and charges related to a vehicle theft.

During a search of Free’s home, police found multiple child pornography files in Free’s social media accounts. Free is being held without bond at the Baltimore City Detention Center.

