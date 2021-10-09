Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Unit in attorney general’s office investigating fatal crash

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 3:18 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A unit in the Maryland attorney general’s office is investigating a single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit.

The incident happened early Saturday in Baltimore County.

It’s the first time the Independent Investigations Division in the attorney general’s office is investigating a death involving police under a new law that took effect this month as part of a package of police reform legislation in the state.

Under the new law, the unit investigates all deaths of civilians involving police in the state. The attorney general’s office says the crash happened after the officer observed a car commit a traffic violation.

