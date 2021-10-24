Student injured in shooting at Morgan State University

Police say a Morgan State University student was injured in a shooting on the Baltimore campus.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 6:40 p.m. They found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a news release, he was taken to an area hospital where he was “conscious, alert and stable.”

Officials said there was no active threat to the campus community, which is celebrating homecoming weekend.

The university says the shooting happened near the Montebello Complex on south campus.

