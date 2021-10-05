Baltimore mayor tests positive for COVID-19, ‘feels fine’

Baltimore’s mayor's office says the mayor is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Spokesman Cal Harris says Mayor Brandon Scott is asymptomatic and feels fine.

The mayor is vaccinated and follows health protocols, but Harris says Scott’s positive test shows that breakthrough infections are a “real threat.”

Harris says Scott is working with the health department’s contact tracing units to notify colleagues he came across at outdoor events over the weekend.

