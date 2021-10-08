Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Attempted murder charges dropped against man in shooting at Towson University

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 3:38 PM

A 19-year-old Greenbelt, Maryland, man charged as a suspect in a shooting that took place at Towson University in September has had most of the charges against him dropped following an investigation, the man’s defense attorney said.

Samuel Nnam faced multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he was arrested following a shooting at an unsanctioned party on the campus of Towson University on Sept. 4, 2021. Three people were wounded in the shooting, including Nnam.

When announcing Nnam’s arrest, police said surveillance video showed him carrying out the shooting, including shooting himself.

However, Nnam’s defense attorney told WTOP that his client had been shot in the back of his leg, and not through the front pocket as originally asserted, making him a victim of the shooting and not the perpetrator. He said Nnam requested that his clothes be tested for gunshot residue, but that police did not have the clothing he was wearing at the time of the shooting.

Nnam’s attorney credited the charges being dropped to Baltimore County Detective Charles Hardesty for recovering “the evidence that was taken away from the scene and not preserved by the responding officers.”

Nnam still faces charges relating to possession of a handgun, but his attorney said that no weapon has been recovered.

The Baltimore Sun first reported news of the dropped charges.

