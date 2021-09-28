Baltimore financier gets 18 months for prostitution charge

Federal prosecutors say Charles “Chuck” Nabit pleaded guilty earlier this year to transporting a person to engage in prostitution.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore financier accused of spending at least $90,000 for sex with women, including some of whom he supplied with drugs, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on a prostitution charge.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III handed down the sentence Monday and ordered Nabit to pay a fine of $55,000 and a special assessment of $5,100.

A court filing that accompanied his plea agreement says Nabit regularly transported victims to and from his Baltimore office for sex and recorded sex acts with a camera despite women’s objections.

