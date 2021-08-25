CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Baltimore, MD News » New urgent care facility…

New urgent care facility at BWI will offer COVID-19 tests, vaccines

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 4:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Md. Gov. Larry Hogan tours the new offices of FirstCall Medical Center, an urgent care facility offering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, at BWI Marshall Airport on Aug. 24, 2021.

(Courtesy/Hogan Administration)
Md. Gov. Larry Hogan tours a FirstCall Medical Center, a new urgent care facility offering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Courtesy/Hogan Administration)
Md. Gov. Larry Hogan attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for FirstCall Medical Center at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Courtesy/Hogan Administration)
(1/3)

A full-service urgent care facility offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines is set to open Thursday at BWI Marshall Airport, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on hand Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This new state-of-the-art urgent care facility at BWI is a shining example of how Maryland remains committed to the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” said Hogan.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from the virus, and we are pleased to further expand our vaccination network.”

The medical center also will offer travel vaccines, emergency care, first-aid, occupational medicine and physical exams and is available to travelers and airport employees.

The clinic will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will open in the main terminal near Concourse C on Thursday. The facility accepts most major health insurance plans and offers self-pay options for all services.

“BWI Marshall Airport has a tremendous reputation within the industry and with customers for safe, convenient, and reliable travel,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater.

“We’re pleased to work with our partners at FirstCall Medical and Fraport Maryland, which manages our retail and concession operations at BWI, to make these important health services available to our customers when they need them,” Slater said.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

Army hopes Big Data Platform enables deeper analysis across bigger datasets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up