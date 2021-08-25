New urgent care facility at BWI will offer COVID-19 tests, vaccines

A full-service urgent care facility offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines is set to open Thursday at BWI Marshall Airport, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on hand Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Md. Gov. Larry Hogan tours the new offices of FirstCall Medical Center, an urgent care facility offering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, at BWI Marshall Airport on Aug. 24, 2021. (Courtesy/Hogan Administration) Md. Gov. Larry Hogan tours a FirstCall Medical Center, a new urgent care facility offering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Courtesy/Hogan Administration) Md. Gov. Larry Hogan attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for FirstCall Medical Center at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Courtesy/Hogan Administration) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A full-service urgent care facility offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines is set to open Thursday at BWI Marshall Airport, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on hand Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This new state-of-the-art urgent care facility at BWI is a shining example of how Maryland remains committed to the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” said Hogan.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from the virus, and we are pleased to further expand our vaccination network.”

The medical center also will offer travel vaccines, emergency care, first-aid, occupational medicine and physical exams and is available to travelers and airport employees.

The clinic will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will open in the main terminal near Concourse C on Thursday. The facility accepts most major health insurance plans and offers self-pay options for all services.

“BWI Marshall Airport has a tremendous reputation within the industry and with customers for safe, convenient, and reliable travel,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater.

“We’re pleased to work with our partners at FirstCall Medical and Fraport Maryland, which manages our retail and concession operations at BWI, to make these important health services available to our customers when they need them,” Slater said.