Police: Man took ambulance in Baltimore, said he was driving to hospital

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 12:50 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man having a medical crisis stole an ambulance in Baltimore and told officers he was driving himself to the hospital.

When a fire department medical unit responded to a call early Monday, police said in a news release that a 38-year-old man jumped into the running ambulance and took off.

Medics radioed police and officers stopped the ambulance a few blocks from MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Police say he told officers he was having a heart attack and took the ambulance so he could drive to the hospital.

Police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy says the man was taken to a hospital for an emergency evaluation. She didn’t have details on his condition.

baltimore

