CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Md. officer charged with…

Md. officer charged with trying to steal dead woman’s identity

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland police officer has been charged with attempting to steal the identity of a dead woman whose house he was sent to during an investigation.

Deandre Ross was arrested on charges of theft, attempted theft and misconduct in office.

He has been with Baltimore County police for four years. He was suspended from his position without pay.

Ross is being held without bail at the county jail and is awaiting a bail review hearing.

He was sent to the woman’s home on March 16 in response to a sudden death call. Family members filed a theft report for a missing laptop afterward.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up