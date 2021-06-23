Md. officer charged with trying to steal dead woman’s identity

Authorities say a Maryland police officer has been charged with attempting to steal the identity of a dead woman whose house he was sent to during an investigation.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland police officer has been charged with attempting to steal the identity of a dead woman whose house he was sent to during an investigation.

Deandre Ross was arrested on charges of theft, attempted theft and misconduct in office.

He has been with Baltimore County police for four years. He was suspended from his position without pay.

Ross is being held without bail at the county jail and is awaiting a bail review hearing.

He was sent to the woman’s home on March 16 in response to a sudden death call. Family members filed a theft report for a missing laptop afterward.

