Baltimore delays implementing plastic bag ban once again

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has once again delayed implementing its ban on single-use plastic bags.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city is now giving retailers until Oct. 1 to comply with the ordinance.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said that more time is needed to distribute reusable bags and to educate community members.

This is the second time the ban has been pushed back. It was moved in January to July 9 because of the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban requires shoppers at grocery stores, restaurants and other retailers to bring their own reusable bags.

Otherwise, they must purchase a paper or compostable bag for 5 cents.

