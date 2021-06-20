CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore delays implementing plastic…

Baltimore delays implementing plastic bag ban once again

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has once again delayed implementing its ban on single-use plastic bags.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city is now giving retailers until Oct. 1 to comply with the ordinance.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said that more time is needed to distribute reusable bags and to educate community members.

This is the second time the ban has been pushed back. It was moved in January to July 9 because of the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban requires shoppers at grocery stores, restaurants and other retailers to bring their own reusable bags.

Otherwise, they must purchase a paper or compostable bag for 5 cents.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

plastic bag

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up