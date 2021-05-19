Video of Baltimore police shooting released

Police in Baltimore have released body camera video of a confrontation that ended with officers fatally shooting a man who they say was holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to stab her.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau said at a news conference Wednesday that officers responded to a home in east Baltimore on Sunday after a child called 911 saying his father was trying to stab his mother with a knife.

They found Timothy Fleming standing over his live-in girlfriend with a knife.

In the video, the officers try to deescalate the situation, but when Fleming moves the knife as if he is about to stab the woman, the officers fire, striking him. They call in a medic to aid Fleming, but he died on the scene.

