Dog rescued from Maryland dam after getting stuck in tunnel system

The Baltimore County Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in a dam after traveling through a tunnel system, according to fire officials.

Jackson the golden retriever was rescued from a dam in Baltimore County on Friday. (Courtesy Baltimore County Fire Department) Jackson the golden retriever was reunited with his family after he was rescued from a dam in Baltimore County on Friday. (Courtesy Baltimore County Fire Department)

Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson, the Baltimore Fire Department and the Baltimore Environmental Police were called to an animal rescue at the Loch Raven Dam, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

When they arrived, police and fire officials discovered a golden retriever named Jackson who found his way into the tunnel system by the dam.

Firefighters used a water rescue rope to lasso Jackson and guide him to the shoreline where he was reunited with his family, according to the fire department.

Loch Raven Drive was temporarily blocked by the Baltimore County Police Department due to the fire equipment in the roadway.