CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore rapper sentenced after…

Baltimore rapper sentenced after stealing $4 million from his day job

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Baltimore-area rapper who produced a dance song featuring T-Pain will now spend more than two years in prison for stealing money from his day job to fund his music career.

“Dance with Me Remix,” by rapper Chad Focus, has more than 19,700 views on YouTube, but federal prosecutors said the man behind the hip-hop persona, Chad Arrington, used his company’s American Express card to pay online streaming platforms to artificially increase his song plays, and to purchase likes and followers across social media to the tune of $4 million.

The 33-year-old from Randallstown, Maryland, who bought a Times Square billboard to promote himself according to prosecutors, was sentenced Wednesday following a plea agreement. The agreement stipulates he has to pay full restitution.

The company’s financial loss forced his co-workers to take pay cuts, the judge said during the sentencing.

Arrington worked for a subsidiary of Agora Publishing, and prosecutors said he concealed the scheme for years with help from co-conspirators who altered billing statements to hide his purchases.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up