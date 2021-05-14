Baltimore officer shoots driver who hit him with vehicle

Police in Baltimore say an officer shot a male suspect after he struck the officer with a vehicle, but neither suffered injuries thought to be life-threatening.

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say an officer shot a male suspect after he struck the officer with a vehicle, but neither suffered injuries thought to be life-threatening.

News outlets reported that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers approached a vehicle possibly involved in multiple armed robberies in a parking lot on Thursday night.

The driver of the vehicle struck one of the officers, who fired twice, wounding the driver.

Harrison said the driver crashed blocks away and was apprehended as he got out of the vehicle.

The driver, who was shot in the shoulder, is in stable condition at a hospital. Harrison says the officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution and is in good condition.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.