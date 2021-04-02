Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at family gathering

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed two adults and wounded an 8-year-old child in a Baltimore suburb, police said.

Baltimore County Police investigators believe the shooting late Wednesday followed an argument at a family gathering in Rosedale.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police announced the arrest on Thursday but didn’t name the suspect.

