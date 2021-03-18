Police: Man believed to have a weapon was shot by detectives

A man is in critical condition after being shot by Baltimore County detectives outside a police station in Baltimore City.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the man was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they had believed the man had a weapon.

Baltimore County police said detectives were conducting an investigation that had originated in the county.

But they found who they believed to be the suspect in the city.

Police said the man exited a vehicle and “displayed what appeared to be a weapon” before at least one officer shot and wounded him.

Police declined to identify the man or release further details on the ongoing investigation.

