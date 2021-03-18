CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Police: Man believed to have a weapon was shot by detectives

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 8:46 AM

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Maryland say that a man was in critical condition after being shot by Baltimore County detectives outside a police station in Baltimore City.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the man was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they had believed the man had a weapon.

Baltimore County police said detectives were conducting an investigation that had originated in the county.

But they found who they believed to be the suspect in the city.

Police said the man exited a vehicle and “displayed what appeared to be a weapon” before at least one officer shot and wounded him.

Police declined to identify the man or release further details on the ongoing investigation.

