CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Book on disgraced Baltimore…

Book on disgraced Baltimore police task force to be made into TV show

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A book about the Baltimore Police Department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force will be made into a television show.

The Baltimore Sun reported last week that HBO is making a six-episode miniseries based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton.

The recently released book is called, “We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption.”

Fenton’s reporting on the Gun Trace Task Force detailed how the elite unit robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians.

Several members of the task force were convicted and sent to federal prison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up