Book on disgraced Baltimore police task force to be made into TV show

BALTIMORE — A book about the Baltimore Police Department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force will be made into a television show.

The Baltimore Sun reported last week that HBO is making a six-episode miniseries based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton.

The recently released book is called, “We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption.”

Fenton’s reporting on the Gun Trace Task Force detailed how the elite unit robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians.

Several members of the task force were convicted and sent to federal prison.

