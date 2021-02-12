Three Maryland men accused of scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines

Prosecutors said a federal agent ordered 6,000 doses of vaccine through the website and was told to wire half the money to a Navy Federal Credit Union account in Williams' name.

BALTIMORE — A federal prosecutor said three men are accused in a scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines through a fraudulent website.

The Baltimore Sun reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that 22-year-old Olakitan Oluwalade, 25-year-old Odunayo Baba Oluwalade and 22-year-old Kelly Lamont Williams have been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A news release said the men created a fake website to resemble the site of vaccine maker Moderna.

Prosecutors said a federal agent ordered 6,000 doses of vaccine through the website and was told to wire half the money to a Navy Federal Credit Union account in Williams’ name.

Federal agents seized the fake website and searched Williams’ home.

