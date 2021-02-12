CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Variant in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Three Maryland men accused…

Three Maryland men accused of scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 11:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A federal prosecutor said three men are accused in a scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines through a fraudulent website.

The Baltimore Sun reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that 22-year-old Olakitan Oluwalade, 25-year-old Odunayo Baba Oluwalade and 22-year-old Kelly Lamont Williams have been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A news release said the men created a fake website to resemble the site of vaccine maker Moderna.

Prosecutors said a federal agent ordered 6,000 doses of vaccine through the website and was told to wire half the money to a Navy Federal Credit Union account in Williams’ name.

Federal agents seized the fake website and searched Williams’ home.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS 10-year plan looks to redefine 'unachievable' service standards

Biden orders a review of US supply chains for vital goods

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

New VA secretary 'digging in' on agency's collective bargaining challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up