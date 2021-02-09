Ex-Baltimore officer sentenced for lying about drug bust

Former Baltimore police detective Ivo Louvado was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police detective has been sentenced to just over a year in prison on charges he lied to federal agents about a scheme to sell drugs from a cocaine bust more than a decade ago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said former Baltimore police detective Ivo Louvado was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison.

The Justice Department said Louvado was convicted of making false statements to federal agents in connection with a scheme to sell 3 kilograms of cocaine seized following a 2009 Baltimore police investigation.

Prosecutors said Louvado earned $10,000 from the sale of the drugs, then denied the actions during an FBI interview.

