CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-Baltimore officer sentenced for…

Ex-Baltimore officer sentenced for lying about drug bust

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police detective has been sentenced to just over a year in prison on charges he lied to federal agents about a scheme to sell drugs from a cocaine bust more than a decade ago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said former Baltimore police detective Ivo Louvado was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison.

The Justice Department said Louvado was convicted of making false statements to federal agents in connection with a scheme to sell 3 kilograms of cocaine seized following a 2009 Baltimore police investigation.

Prosecutors said Louvado earned $10,000 from the sale of the drugs, then denied the actions during an FBI interview.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up