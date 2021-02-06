CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
COVID-19 outbreaks seen at Baltimore County private schools

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 1:38 PM

BALTIMORE — Three Orthodox Jewish day schools in Baltimore County have reported large numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past two months.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the outbreaks prompted one middle school to shut down and move to virtual learning for a week.

The outbreaks are far larger than others seen in public or private schools since the state’s mandatory reporting requirements began in October.

County health officials said they have been working with the schools, but declined to detail what measures have been taken at each to contain the outbreaks, which began shortly after Thanksgiving.

