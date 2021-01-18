Ex-Baltimore mayor seeks commutation of prison sentence

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is seeking commutation of the prison sentence she began serving last summer.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore mayor serving a three-year prison sentence stemming from a public corruption scandal is among the people hoping for clemency from President Donald Trump before he leaves office.

Seventy-year-old Catherine Pugh is seeking commutation of the prison sentence she began serving in June.

Pugh is a Democrat who served in the state Senate before being elected mayor in 2016. She resigned under pressure in May 2019 as authorities investigated bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Pugh pleaded guilty later that year to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

