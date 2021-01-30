Baltimore canceling vaccine appointments after overbooking

Baltimore officials are canceling some COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for next week after overbooking hundreds of first-dose appointments.

Officials did not specify how many appointments would be canceled or why the overbooking happened.

The health department said in a statement that it was working to identify potential issues in the state’s scheduling system and the possibility that links to second-dose appointments were shared via email or social media.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday that state health officials have confirmed a case of COVID-19 caused by the new variant of the virus that was first detected in South Africa.

