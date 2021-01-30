CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore canceling vaccine appointments…

Baltimore canceling vaccine appointments after overbooking

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are canceling some COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for next week after overbooking hundreds of first-dose appointments.

Officials did not specify how many appointments would be canceled or why the overbooking happened.

The health department said in a statement that it was working to identify potential issues in the state’s scheduling system and the possibility that links to second-dose appointments were shared via email or social media.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday that state health officials have confirmed a case of COVID-19 caused by the new variant of the virus that was first detected in South Africa.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up