Instagram removes accounts intimidating Baltimore witnesses

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 2:15 PM

BALTIMORE — Instagram has removed four Baltimore-based accounts that were posting pictures of people who the pages say have cooperated with police.

The social media company said Tuesday that it also banned a device connected to two of the pages. The Baltimore Sun reports the accounts that were removed were posting the pictures along with court or police records showing the people spoke to investigators.

One page that was taken down in recent weeks was asking for money in exchange for taking down information.

A new account popped up within a few hours after the pages were removed. The administrator of that account told the newspaper in a message that Instagram “can’t ban” them.

