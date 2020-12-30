Baltimore police had threatened to end spy plane program

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that police had aired their concerns in an email to the company that was obtained by the newspaper.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that police had aired their concerns in an email to the company that was obtained by the newspaper. The email was sent under Baltimore’s previous mayor, Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

His administration had authorized the pilot surveillance program. The email reveals for the first time Baltimore officials’ frustration with the company over the sharing of “unverified statistics” regarding the program’s efficacy.

The program has faced legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union and lacks the support Baltimore’s new Democratic mayor.

