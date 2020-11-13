CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with Wreaths Across America? | Howard Co. limits in-person gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results
Balto. teen charged in shooting death of 26-year-old Greenbelt man

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 7:47 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a Baltimore teenager was charged in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man last week.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Thursday.

Baltimore police say an officer heard multiple gunshots on Nov. 7 near the Washington Village neighborhood.

Police found 26-year-old Sharif Stewart, of Greenbelt, suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a car.

Stewart was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say a witness helped identify the shooter.

The teen was arrested later that day, without incident. Additional information on the shooting wasn’t immediately released.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

