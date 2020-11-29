CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police investigating "suspicious" death…

Police investigating “suspicious” death at Maryland hotel

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they are investigating a “suspicious” death at a hotel.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded Sunday morning to a Howard Johnson in Pikesville and found a woman on a second floor hallway suffering trauma to her upper body.

Police said emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead. Police said the homicide unit is investigating. Authorities did not release the woman’s name.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Pikesville

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

TSP bounces back in big way for November

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up