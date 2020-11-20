THANKSGIVING NEWS: Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Baltimore mayor vetoes bills giving hospitality workers job protection

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 8:16 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s mayor has vetoed two bills that would have required hospitality businesses to rehire laid-off workers in the city once they reopen and hotels to retain staff if owners change.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young made the veto this week.

The Baltimore City Council approved both bills by wide margins amid pushback from the hotel industry. But Young said the legislations overreached the authority of the city government.

The bills were supported by Unite Here, a union that represents workers in the hospitality industry. Unite Here’s Local 7 President Roxie Herbekian said Young’s claims “that the legislation oversteps the law is bogus.”

