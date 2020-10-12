Mural depicting slavery at Maryland post office covered up

A nearly 80-year-old mural inside a Maryland post office that portrays Black slaves pulling barrels of tobacco alongside white men on horses has been covered in plastic.

The Baltimore Sun reports the mural in the Catonsville post office was covered after state and federal representatives called for its replacement.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume says he initiated the conversation with U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after hearing from some constituents who found the mural derogatory or complained of its deteriorating condition.

The newspaper, citing blogger Evan Kalish, reports the three-panel mural is one of at least 16 pieces of artwork in 12 states that have been ordered to be covered.

See the post office mural.

