Baltimore County Council passes police reform legislation

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 4:01 AM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore County Council has passed reforms to its police department’s use of force policy, including legislation that bans the use of chokeholds and adds new oversight measures.

The Baltimore Sun reports the council passed the SMART Policing Act 6-1 on Monday.

It increases the amount of training officers receive on deescalation techniques and bias, provides protection to officers who report excessive use of force and encourages officer intervention in situations where excessive force is used, among other additions.

The reforms come as police departments across the country have faced calls to review their practices during nationwide demonstrations against racial inequality.

