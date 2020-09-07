Trump disparages Baltimore again, calls it ‘worst in nation’

Trump on Sunday called the city "the WORST IN NATION" and "last in everything."

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump in a series of tweets has again taken aim at Baltimore.

Trump on Sunday called the city “the WORST IN NATION” and “last in everything.” He also urged voters to elect a Maryland Republican congressional candidate for the seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Trump says he would “help” Baltimore if Kimberly Klacik wins the race for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

Klacik gained attention last year after her social media posts showing trash in Baltimore prompted Trump to tweet that the district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” She spoke during the Republican National Convention last month.

