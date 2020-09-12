Teens accused in Baltimore carjacking crew targeting Latinos

Maryland prosecutors say members of a teen carjacking crew beat and robbed more than 50 people, sometimes targeting Latino families they believed would be afraid to call police.

BALTIMORE — Maryland prosecutors say members of a teen carjacking crew beat and robbed more than 50 people, sometimes targeting Latino families they believed would be afraid to call police.

Prosecutors with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office detailed the crimes in an indictment that alleges 75 acts of home invasions, armed robberies, carjackings and theft over a four-month period.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the crime spree started Christmas Eve, when the crew broke into a woman’s East Baltimore home, threatened her with a knife and stole her Nissan Sentra.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Tommy A’Shante Graham, of Northwest Baltimore, with 63 counts, including attempted murder, assault, robbery and gun charges.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.