Official: Baltimore nightclub closed due to virus violations

BALTIMORE, Md. — Health officials in Baltimore say a nightclub in the city was shut down after it was found in violation of coronavirus safety regulations.

The Baltimore Sun reports the decision to close down Euphoria Nightclub came after a video posted on Instagram showed a large day party outside the club on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the city’s Health Department said officials have also received more than 300 complaints about the club.

The closure marks the first time an establishment in Baltimore was ordered to close for coronavirus violations. The nightclub did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

