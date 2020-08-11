Man’s body found at site of Balitmore row house explosion, bringing death toll to 2

Firefighters combing through the debris at the site of a major gas explosion at a Baltimore row house found a man's body overnight, bringing the death toll from the deadly blast to two, city officials said Tuesday morning.

Firefighters combing through the debris at the site of a major gas explosion that destroyed three Baltimore row houses Monday found a man’s body overnight, bringing the death toll from the deadly blast to two, city officials said.

The man’s body was found just before 1 a.m., Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. Neither of the victims have been identified.

Seven people were seriously injured in the explosion. Of those, five are still in critical condition, Adams said.

“We haven’t heard any reports of any one still missing,” she told reporters. ‘”Right now we’re just making sure that the community continues to remain safe and we’re praying for those who are still in the hospital at this time.”

About 200 residents were affected by the blast; about 30 spent the night in a temporary shelter.

The cause is still not known.

In a statement, Baltimore Gas and Electric said no gas odors were reported before the explosion and it did not receive any recent calls about gas odors near where the explosion happened.

Adams said the fire department’s efforts have now shifted from a search and rescue mission to a recovery and cleanup.

The explosion tore through the row house community on Labyrinth Road in the neighborhood of Reistertown Station shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

Three row houses were leveled in the explosion. Neighbors reported the blast shattered windows and tore the doors off hinges.

“You hear a big boom, like a bomb,” said Michelle Adams, who lives nearby and rushed to the scene, along with several other neighbors. Even before firefighters arrived, people from the neighborhood got to work, she said.

“The gas was still on, and the electrical wires were still hot. And they ran up there and they were digging and digging,” she said.

Kevin Matthews, who lives on the block, told The Baltimore Sun that he could hear trapped children shouting from the rubble: “Come get us! We’re stuck!”

Later in the day, firefighters pulled an older woman from the rubble and she was well enough to walk. Neighbors watching the rescue cheered and applauded.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report from Baltimore. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.