Baltimore mayor fires city’s housing commissioner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young has fired the city’s housing commissioner.

In a statement Friday evening, The Baltimore Sun reports that Michael Braverman said his termination from the Department of Housing and Community Development “came as a complete surprise.”

Antonia Fasanelli is the director of the Homeless Persons Representation Project. She said it’s concerning to lose the city’s housing commissioner during the coronavirus pandemic, which many warn could lead to an eviction crisis.

The department has struggled to eliminate neighborhood blight and to drive down the number of vacant homes in the city.

