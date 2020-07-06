Yeardley Love memorialized with statue at US Lacrosse national headquarters in Maryland

Yeardley Love, a University of Virginia lacrosse player killed 10 years ago by her ex-boyfriend, is now memorialized with a statue in Sparks, Maryland.

Yeardley Love was a 22-year-old University of Virginia lacrosse player when she was killed by her former boyfriend on May 3, 2010.

Now Love’s likeness has been memorialized as a statue in Sparks, Maryland, outside US Lacrosse national headquarters.

A plaque on the statue states, “In honor of Yeardley Reynolds Love who exemplified kindness throughout her life and continues to inspire us all through the work of the One Love Foundation.”

Those words are followed by some from author Margaret Mead that state, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

The One Love Foundation said Mead’s quote acts as a guiding principle for the organization, which was founded in honor of Love, who wore the number 1 on the UVA women’s lacrosse team.

“I am so moved by how many people have stepped up to support One Love,” said Sharon Love, the nonprofit organization’s founder and Yeardley’s mother, in a statement. “The future generation are the changemakers, and I am so proud to see them working to stop relationship abuse.”

Yeardley Love was killed in her off-campus apartment in Charlottesville, Virginia, three weeks before her 2010 college graduation by ex-boyfriend George Wesley Huguely V, who was also a student at UVA.

Family members said they learned during the trial that her death could have been prevented had they recognized the signs of an abusive relationship.

One Love said it has educated more than 1.1 million young people through in-person workshops and reached more than 100 million people online with the signs of unhealthy and healthy relationship behaviors.

Huguely, who is serving a 23-year sentence for second-degree murder, filed another appeal in April.