Suspect in Baltimore double slaying charged under new law

The Associated Press

June 22, 2020, 12:22 PM

BALTIMORE — The suspect in the slaying of a mother and her daughter in Baltimore last week is facing a charge that was recently codified and targets violence against pregnant women.

Devon Sample is facing murder, assault and gun counts, as well as a charge of committing a crime of violence against a pregnant woman.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that charge is known as Laura and Reid’s Law and was passed by lawmakers in 2019.

Police in Baltimore have accused the 24-year-old Sample of killing Shiand Miller and her 3-year-old daughter, Shaniya Gilmore. Their bodies were found Friday in a parked car.

Both suffered gunshot wounds.

