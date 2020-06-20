Arrest made in fatal Baltimore shooting of pregnant mom, toddler

The Associated Press

A Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths Friday of a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

Listen now to WTOP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths Friday of a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that 24-year-old Devon Sample was the father of the victim’s unborn child.

Twenty-three-year-old Shiand Miller and 3-year-old Shaniya Gilmore were found dead early Friday afternoon in a parked car in the city’s Westgate neighborhood in southwest Baltimore.

Both suffered gunshot wounds. Miller’s family said she was eight months pregnant.

Police said Saturday that Sample was arrested shortly after the bodies were found.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.