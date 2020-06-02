Man accused of shooting Baltimore police officer charged

Baltimore police say a man accused of shooting an officer while evading a traffic stop has been charged with attempted murder.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man accused of shooting an officer while evading a traffic stop has been charged with attempted murder.

The agency said Tuesday that Baltimore police and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force took 28-year-old Antonio Oliver Janifer into custody Monday in Prince George’s County.

Police said Officer Joshua Jackson had been attempting to stop an erratic driver on May 26 when a suspect later identified as Janifer crashed into a parked car, got out and tried to escape.

Officials said Janifer later turned around and shot Jackson, who was following behind him.

Jackson was treated and released.

It’s unclear whether Janifer has an attorney who can comment for him.

