Baltimore’s top prosecutor dismisses about 600 open warrants

The Associated Press

June 26, 2020, 7:35 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has dismissed nearly 600 open warrants for minor offenses as part of efforts to reduce the number of people entering jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Thursday that drug possession, paraphernalia possession, prostitution, trespassing and minor traffic offenses, among other lower-level crimes, would all be dismissed.

The announcement comes about three months after Mosby ordered her staff to stop prosecuting such cases to help reduce the threat of coronavirus outbreaks in jails and prisons.

Mosby’s office said that some people were still being arrested on open warrants for failing to appear in court.

